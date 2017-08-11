Talk of Muslim unease is political propaganda

A day before he takes over as the 15th Vice-President of the country, Venkaiah Naidu called remarks that there was a sense of insecurity among India's minorities a political propaganda. Naidu's comments on Thursday were seen as a response to outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari's assertion a day before that there was a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims, and the "ambience of acceptance" was under threat.

In an interview on Rajya Sabha TV, Ansari (80) had said on Wednesday that he had flagged the issue of "intolerance" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues.

Naidu did not name Ansari, but said, "Some people are saying minorities are insecure. It is a political propaganda. Compared to the entire world, minorities are safer and more secure in India and they get their due," the 68-year-old former Union minister told news agency PTI.

He also said the Indian society was the "most tolerant in the world" because of its people and civilisation. "There is tolerance... that is why our democracy is so successful," said Naidu, who quit the government and the ruling BJP after being named vice presidential candidate.

He cautioned against singling out one community, saying it would draw adverse reaction from other communities. "If you single out one community, other communities will take it otherwise. That is why we say all are equal. Appeasement for none, justice for all," said Naidu, who has been a BJP president in the past.

Also, the outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman, Ansari had during the interview referred to cases of mob lynching and ghar wapsi and alleged killings of rationalists as a "breakdown of Indian values and law enforcement.

Naidu, however, said history had proved that there was no discrimination against minorities. "They (minorities) got in prominent positions, including constitutional responsibilities, because there is no discrimination, and also on account of their merit," he said.

He said India's uniqueness was its unity in diversity. "Sarva dharm sadbhav (communal harmony) and secularism is in the mind and blood of India. India is secular not because of political leaders but because of its people and civilisation".

Ansari's comments were seen to be linked to recent mob attacks in the name of cow protection. Naidu, however, said, "India is a huge country and there could be some stray occurrences, which are nothing but aberrations". He said some people "blow such incidents out of proportion" for political considerations. "Some go to the extent of defaming the county by raising such issues at international forum".

Ansari had also described the questioning of citizens over their love for India as a "disturbing thought". Even on Sunday, Ansari had said that the "version of nationalism" that places cultural commitments at its core "promotes intolerance" and arrogant patriotism.