Take action against erring recruitment agents: Sushma Swaraj urges Punjab CM

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she has requested Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to file criminal cases against recruitment agents who allegedly mislead and cheat people.

Swaraj said she has also asked the Protector General of Emigrants, the authority responsible for protecting the interest of Indian workers going abroad, to proceed against all such recruitment agents. "I have requested @capt_amarinder to register criminal cases and proceed against all Recruitment agents who mislead and cheat our citizens," the minister said in a tweet.

There have been cases of fraud against certain recruitment agents who allegedly exploit local people going abroad in the search of greener pastures. "I have also asked @ProtectorGenGOI to proceed against all such Recruitment agents," Swaraj said.