Taj Mahal visits to be expensive as entry fees upped, time limit imposed

The central government is going to increase the rate of entry fee of Taj Mahal for the Indian tourists by Rs 10. While there will be no increase in ticket rates for foreign tourists. Apart from this, the government is also in the process of issuing some new guidelines to ban 'Lake Culture'. According to sources, for the tour of Taj Mahal you will now have to get a ticket of Rs 50.

Time limit

Apart from entry fees, another major change on Taj Mahal visit is the time spent on the premises. According to the reports, you will not be able to spend the entire day in the Taj Mahal campus. Now you can roam for just a few hours in the Taj Mahal. According to sources, the government is going to schedule maximum 3-4 hours in the Taj Mahal for Indian tourists. Not only this, if you get out of time in the Taj Mahal premises in a much longer time, you can also be fined.

It is being told that the government is preparing to bring this rule to the unauthorized guides for prevention measures. As local unauthorized guides enter the Taj Mahal by taking a morning ticket and by the evening till late evening try to persuade the tourists for different purposes. The government had received complaints that in the Taj premises, brokers used to pressure tourists to book hotels and taxi around the house. To ban the brokers, the Ministry of Culture is preparing new guidelines on Taj Mahal.

Safety of tourists

Sources associated with the Ministry of Culture and ASI say that the rules of Taj Mahal are being changed in view of the security of tourists. The ticket rate of Taj is being increased so that the entry of unauthorized people can be reduced. The deadline is also being set to save tourists from the brokers.