Taj Mahal, Tipu Sultan row: Why are you wasting our time, Prakash Raj's blunt question to politicians

National Award winning actor Prakash Raj is in news again. Taking on the politicians over Taj Mahal and Tipu Sultan controversies, the talented actor and social activist has asked them 'why are you POLITICIANS WASTING OUR TIME (sic)'.

Days after questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder case, Prakash Raj took to Twitter again and said instead of focussing on relevant issues such as farmers plight, lack of jobs, the leaders are busy in politics and winning elections.

Without naming any party or leader, Raj made a sharp comment on those 'creating hatred' over issues for which the current generation is not at all responsible.

The ones of the past have lived,paid ,n gone with their #karma.why r WE fighting on speculations of the #marma of their karma..#justasking pic.twitter.com/TazYUOqekR — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 28, 2017

The comments come when two major figures of Indian history are embroiled in controversies.

While Taj Mahal was termed as blot on history by BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som, Karnataka is witnessing battle over Tipu Sultan.

The 18th century ruler has been dragged in a controversy over his birth anniversary celebrations on November 10.

While the ruling Congress wants to celebrate it as mark of respect for 'Tiger of Mysore', the BJP says the the 'tyrant' had hanged allegedly hundreds of Tamil Brahmins in his capital Srirangapatnam for spying on him. Tipu Sultan is also accused of destroying Kodagu and Mangaluru.

Not just latest controversies over Indian history, Prakash Raj had also made a comments on issues such as Mersel row and censorship.

In a veiled attack over the Mersel row, the actor said that since many think that film fraternity has 'zero per cent IQ', do people want an entrance exams to see who is eligible to make films.