Taj Mahal is our responsibility, don't politicise my Agra visit, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today visited the iconic Taj Mahal, days after BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som called the Mughal heritage site 'a blot on India's history'.

This was first visit by a BJP Chief Minister to the monument.

Though many saw this as a damage control mission by CM Yogi, he quickly denied any such motive. Addressing a rally after his Taj visit, he said, 'only those people are raising questions over my Agra visit who have divided the society on the basis of castes.'

Apart from the visit, the Cheif Minister also announced projects worth Rs 235 crore for Agra city.

Talking about Taj Mahal, CM Yogi said that, “When, why and how Taj Mahal was built must not be our concern. It was built by the blood and sweat of the Indian workers and the monument is brilliant example of architecture.”

He said that the collective responsibility of protecting Taj lies with 'us'. He also said, 'the onus of its security and preservation lies on our shoulders.'

CM Yogi started his trip by inaugurating a cleanathon in Agra. Donning a mask, wearing yellow gloves and wielding a broom, Adityanath was accompanied by about 500 BJP members, including MLAs from western Uttar Pradesh, as he swept a parking area, in an apparent bid to promote the Swachh Bharat mission.

Later, he took to tour around the monument and got pictures clicked with tourists visiting Taj Mahal.