Swaraj orders probe after German national attacked in Delhi

After a 19-year-old German national Benjamin Scolt was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has ordered the police to provide a report on this and best medical treatment to the victim.

?I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment,? Sushma tweeted.

Soon after receiving the information about the attack, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

It is being said that the victim is attacked with the intention of loot.

The police have identified the accused who is still absconding.

