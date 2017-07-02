Swaraj compliments MP CM for initiative to protect Narmada

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his initiative to plant six crore saplings along the Narmada to protect the river.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Swaraj said the initiative to conserve "mother Narmada" will inspire protection of environment globally.

"My heartiest congratulation to Shivraj Singh Chouhanji for unprecedented success of the initiative," she said.

The external affairs minister said a sapling of a 'Kadamb' tree had been planted at Amarkantak University on her behalf.

"I am thankful to the vice-chancellor of the university for choosing sapling of 'Kadamb' which was a favourite tree of Lord Krishna," she said.

