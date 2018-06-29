Suspend karo ise abhi: Uttarakhand CM asks police to arrest school principal who demanded transfer

On Thursday afternoon, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat instructed the police to arrest a school principal and ordered her suspension at a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The incident came to pass after the principal reportedly used foul language, seeking a transfer from her current location.

Uttara Bahugana (57), the principal of a government primary school in Naungaon area of Uttarkashi district, demanded she be transferred after spending 25 years in a ‘remote location’.

When Bahugana started arguing, Rawat lost his cool and shouted into the microphone: “Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody.”

A video of the incident went viral and it has been learnt that she was taken into custody and charged with Section 151 of CrPC and released on Thursday evening.

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Rawat also said that requests for transfers shouldn’t be brought on platforms meant for hearing public grievances. He said: “All transfers of government employees will be done under the state’s Transfer Act.”

Bahuguna told Indian Express: “I have no problem in doing my job, but I’ve been posted in remote areas for 25 years. Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas.”