Sushma Swaraj speech enough to call her Iron Lady of India: Twitter praises External Affairs Minister

People on Twitter put their political differences aside to praise External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech in parliament on Thursday. Whether they agreed with her or not, everyone admitted that her debating skills could not be matched.

Here are some of the reactions

It is always such a delight to hear @SushmaSwaraj ji in Parliament. Regardless of which side of aisle she is sitting. Good bless you Mam. — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) August 3, 2017

Good to see @SushmaSwaraj finally getting a chance to speak in a major debate in parliament! Few can match her #DoklamDebate — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 3, 2017

When @SushmaSwaraj ji spoke, she did not represent the BJP, she did not represent the government, SHE REPRESENTED INDIA! Take a bow, ma'am! — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) August 3, 2017

The way Mrs @SushmaSwaraj is shutting down the opposition is enough to call her The Iron Lady of India. #sushmaswaraj — Barthwal (@Allmadstar) August 3, 2017

A combative External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the country's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so strong that India was setting the world agenda.

Replying to a discussion on 'India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners', she answered point-by- point the questions raised and concerns voiced by the Opposition parties, mainly targeting the Congress.

She said the "concerns" voiced by the Congress regarding Chinese involvement in construction of Gwadar port in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka were "born" during the previous UPA rule and the present government was settling these.

She also rejected the Opposition contention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not taking her into consideration with regard to the foreign policy.