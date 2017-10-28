Sushma Swaraj instructs embassy in Kuala Lumpur to work on weekend to help stranded family

Another day, another intervention.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj again showed her considerate side on Twitter to help an Indian family stranded in Kuala Lumpur to get their travel documents.

Meera Ramesh Patel had tweeted hoping for Minister's intervention saying they are stranded in the airport after losing their airport. The problem was, that Indian embassy is closed in the weekend so they had no option of being reissued fresh documents. Responding to this distress call, Swaraj tweeted:

Indian Embassy in Malaysia : This is an emergency case. Pls open the Embassy and help the Indian family. @hcikl https://t.co/HCnnCzrJmn — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 28, 2017

Soon, Indian embassy swung into action and sorted out the matter.

Family members have been contacted, matter is being resolved — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) October 28, 2017

In yet another case, the external affairs minister requested the Indian embassy in Washington to help an Indian student who had lost her passport. In a tweet, Anusha Dhulipala said she was a student in the United States and had lost her passport because of which she could not travel anywhere.

"@SushmaSwaraj I really need help as they say I have to go to India to get my Visa its my exams time I cant travel without passport sooner," she said.

With agency inputs