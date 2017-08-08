Sushil Modi fires fresh salvo at Lalu

Modi alleged that RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family had links with sand mafia Subhash Prasad Yadav, whose companies are under the government scanner over alleged illegal mining

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday resumed his attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s first family, the Prasads, over alleged Benami properties, claiming that the Yadav clan used their links with the sand mafia in the state "to convert their black money into white".

Addressing his first news conference on the issue after assuming power in Bihar, Modi alleged that RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family had "links with sand mafia Subhash Prasad Yadav, whose companies are under the government scanner over alleged illegal mining."

According to Modi, Subhash has stakes in three companies involved in sand mining — Broadson Commodities Private Limited, Banshidhar Construction Private Limited and Radha Raman Construction and Marketing Private Limited — which have the license to mine a stretch worth Rs 237 crore in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Jehanabad and Arwal districts. An FIR was lodged against Broadson for illegal mining, he claimed.

"Subhash bought three flats worth Rs 1.72 crore from former CM Rabri Devi, the owner of 18 flats in Ma Marachia Devi Complex in Patna, on June 13, 2017. That was the time when I had exposed these Benami properties of Lalu, but Subhash still had the courage to buy three of the flats in three of his companies names," Modi said while flashing the registry documents on Monday.

He said the transaction followed the same pattern where companies bought prime properties at throwaway prices, and later transferred them in the name of Lalu and his family members, making them owners of posh properties worth crores of rupees. Modi alleged that these companies also collected 1,000 and 500 rupee notes following demonetisation, to convert black money into white.

The senior BJP leader, who has been "exposing" Lalu's alleged Rs 1,000-crore Benami deals since April 4, which is seen as a major reason behind the fall of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, also alleged that Subhash was Lalu's "right-hand man who was funding Lalu's upcoming August 27 (BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao) rally)." Subhash has made significant contribution to RJD's coffers, Modi added.

The deputy CM said the state government was cracking down on illegal sand mining in the state and will carry out investigations within its jurisdiction. "I will also write to the Income Tax department and other concerned agencies on the matter. It may be possible that since the I-T department attached 13 properties of Lalu, he sold some of them to cover his tracks," Modi said.

Modi, however, said he was far from done with "exposing" Lalu, saying more revelations were in the offing. Replying to a query on CM Nitish Kumar taking delayed action against his former ally Lalu, Modi said, "Had Nitish wanted, he could have spent the rest 40 months with Lalu. But, he decided to take a stand against corruption. Our mandate is to root out corruption," he said.

