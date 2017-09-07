Surgical strikes: Nine Army soldiers decorated with gallantary medals

Nine soldiers of Army's special forces who participated in the surgical strikes at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) last year were among 108 Army personnel to be decorated with gallantry medals today.

Naib Subedar Vipin Chandra, Havaldars Rankesh Chandra, Shuru Chaken and Dalip Kumar, Naik Yogesh Kumar and Paratrooper Iqbal Singh were instrumental in destroying the launching pads on September 16 last year, said the citation read out during presentation of the awards at the Northern Command headquarters here.

Paratrooper Om Prakash facilitated strike team by engaging guards to destroy the launch pad, it said.

Two soldiers - Havaldar K Ati and Paratrooper Devash Kumar -- were not only instrumental in destruction of launch pads but also killed one militant each, it was informed.

The awards were presented by Northern Army commander Lt Gen D Anbu at an investiture ceremony where one Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, two Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 76 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 10 Sena Medals (Distinguished Service), 17 Vishisht Seva Medals were given away.

As many as 14 civilians were also awarded Certificate of Appreciation and cash awards by the Army Commander for their yeoman service.

On the occasion, the Army commander also honoured four personnel of J&K Police for their acts of gallantry and devotion.

The Army Commander commended all ranks of the Northern command for their dedication and devotion to duty