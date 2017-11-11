Surat traders divided over impact of Rahul Gandhi's visit

While voting may be affected, results will not, say a section of traders

Business leaders in Surat are divided over the impact that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's visit will have on electoral fortunes. While the textile sector said that the visit could turn the game in the Congress' favour if the party played its cards well, those in other sectors felt that voting pattern could see some change but nothing would affect the election results and the BJP would continue to dominate.

Gandhi had on Wednesday visited textile markets, manufacturing units, diamond polishing units and met trade leaders and labourers. A section of trade leaders told DNA that their interaction with Rahul Gandhi had changed perceptions they had harboured about him previously.

"Gandhi is a simple, down-to-earth fellow. He did not speak much and insisted on listening to our problems. He demolished that perception we had about him and gained the confidence of traders and workers alike. Against the capacity of accommodating 1,600 people of the Sanjeevkumar Auditorium, close to 5,000 people had gathered," said Jaylal, spokesman of Surat GST Textile Sangarsh Samiti.

Surat was the epicentre of protests against including the textile sector under the GST. They had conducted strikes saying that small traders were not equipped to meet the compliance requirements of the new taxation regime.

Industry sources told DNA that since the rollout of GST, cloth production has reduced by over 60 per cent and manufacturing units as well as trading firms were shutting down.

Surat has traditionally been a BJP bastion. In the last two Assembly elections, BJP had won all 12 urban seats from the city. However, with business taking a hit, traders were angered with the governments at the centre and, state throwing open the stage for Congress to revive its fortunes.

The visit will sway voters of Majura and Choryasi, which have been BJP bastions. Gandhi got overwhelming response in markets and in Patidar dominated Varachha locality. Everything now depends on what candidates Congress selects.

—Jaylal, spokesman, Surat Textile GST Sangharsh Samiti

Rahul's visit was a super hit. People were very excited. Traders are being threatened with adverse repurcussions. This is a democracy. People are happy that he lent them his ears.

—Tarachand Kasat, President, All India Textile Traders Federation

Traders have been loyal to the BJP but have been hit hard. We have been complaining about the hardships in GST, the government did not listen to us. Textile Minister Smriti Irani did not meet us during her previous visit.

—Champalal Bothara, General Secretary, Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association

There is a feel good factor among people after Rahul's visit. But what about other Congress leaders? There is so much infighting. Even BJP has the time to make amends into GST.

—Dinesh Navadia, Regional Chairman, GJEPC – Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi when it comes to oratory skills. Other BJP leaders have also started adapting Modi's style. You need to be a good orator to fetch votes.

—Sanat Relia, President, Southern Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association

Traders do not antagonise the government which is adapting all means to reach to its ends. The main problem now is GST. Rahul Gandhi has his limitations as whatever changes need to be made will be made by the government.

—PM Shah, President, SGCCI