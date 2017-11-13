Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, states on plea to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court today sought response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court. The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.

The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas. The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning. It has also sought effective implementation of the odd- even car rationing scheme.