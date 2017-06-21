Supreme Court refuses to suspend Justice Karnan's six months jail sentence in contempt case

SC refuses to entertain Karnan's plea seeking bail and suspension of six-month sentence awarded to him.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to suspend jail term of Calcutta High Court Judge Justice (Retd.) CS Karnan in the contempt of court case.

Karnan was on Tuesday arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Karnan's lawyer had moved top court seeking suspension of his sentence, however, the court said, "The seven-judge bench has already passed an order and only the special bench can hear it."

The apex court also refused to grant interim bail to Justice Karnan.

Earlier on June 7, the apex court refused to grant relief to Justice Karnan. The top court earlier on May 19 rejected Justice Karnan's plea for recall of the six-month jail term, stating that the petition was "not maintainable" in the court.

The top court had taken suo motu cognizance of numerous letters written by him against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial powers from February 8.

Karnan is the first ever sitting judge of a higher court in judicial history to be sentenced to jail term.