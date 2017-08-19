Supreme Court asks Karti to appear before CBI on Aug 23

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chindambaram, to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on August 23.

The directive is in connection with a case involving alleged kickbacks paid by INX Media for obtaining clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) during the senior Chidambaram's term as finance minister.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud directed Chidambaram Jr to carry all necessary documents required for his defence. The court has also allowed him to be accompanied by an advocate for the entire duration of his questioning. However, the advocate will not be allowed in the same room where the questioning will take place.

On September 1, the top court will hear the plea on lifting a Lookout Circular issued against Karti. In his counter affidavit, Karti has argued that there no likelihood of him trying to leave the country or not appearing in court. The bench has also asked the CBI to consider reviewing the circular after questioning Karti.