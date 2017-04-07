Suo motu case against 'armed Ramnavami' participants

The Birbhum police today started a suo motu case against people who carried arms during Ramnavami processions held at Suri and other places across district on Wednesday.

"We have decided to initiate a case under relevant sections and proper action will be taken," Superintendent of Police of Birbhum, N Sudheer Kumar said.

People who took part in Ramnavami processions in various places across the district, such as Suri, Rampurhat, Nalhati, Mayureshwar and Dubrajpur were seen carrying daggers, swords and trishuls, a senior police officer said.

