Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi High Court trashes Subramanian Swamy's plea for CBI probe

The Delhi High court dismissed a plea filed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for a court-monitored probe in the death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar on Thursday.

The High Court court dismissed the petition stating it to be frivolous and warned both Swamy and his lawyer to be extra cautious while levelling wild allegations.

The court termed the plea as a 'Political Interest Litigation' dressed as Public Interest Litigation.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a room of Delhi's 5-star Hotel Leela on January 17, 2014.

The body was discovered by Tharoor around 9 pm on that day.

Pushkar was found dead just a day after ugly fight between her and Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter on January 16.

On the day of her death, Tharoor was at a Congress session in morning while Pushkar was at the hotel.

Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tahroor got married in 2010.