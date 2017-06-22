Sukesh produced in Coimbatore court in cheating case

Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested recently for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official on behalf of AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran, was today produced in a court here in a seven-year-old cheating case.

The Delhi police brought Chandrashekar and produced him before Second Judicial Magistrate Rajkumar, who posted the matter to July 6.

He was later taken back to Delhi, the police here said.

The case here related to the alleged cheating of a kitchen equipment dealer Rajavelu of Rs 2.50 lakh on the promise of securing a tender from the Karnataka government in 2010.

Sukesh and his father Chandrasekhar were arrested in the case subsequently and later granted bail.

However, as they failed to appear before the magistrate court here in connection with the case on January 9, an arrest warrant was issued.

Sukesh, meanwhile, was arrested by the Delhi police in connection with EC bribery case in April last.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)