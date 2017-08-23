Sufi Muslims reject apex court judgement

The verdict will not have any impact on Muslims. We are not satisfied with how the issue has been highlighted, says Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami

Karwan-e-Islami, one of the largest Islamic organisations of the proponents of Sufi order, rejected the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq and decided to mobilise public opinion on the lines of Holy Quran and Sharia.

"We are Muslims and believe in the law of Allah and His Prophet. The judgement, whether it is from the Supreme Court or Parliament, will not have any impact on 20 crore Muslims. We are not satisfied the way the triple talaq issue is being highlighted," Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, chairman of Karwan-e-Islami, told DNA.

Moulana Hami regretted that some misconceptions are being created about triple talaq. "There are certain misconceptions about triple talaq. Like talaq given on WhatsApp or SMS which is not possible. There are well laid out conditions for both Nikah and Talaq in Islam," he said.

Lambasting people resorting to negative propaganda against Islam, Moulana Hami said Islam is the only religion which has given women a right to divorce their husbands. "Islam is the only religion which has given right of Khula (divorce) to women. No other religion has given such rights to women. Islam is being misrepresented. In fact, triple talaq is for the benefit of women. We will prove it," he said.

Moulana Hami said they are in touch with Muslim Personal Law Board and other organisations to chalk out future strategy. "We are looking how to deal with the situation. We are trying to find the way to challenge the judgement," he said. However, the main Opposition party National Conference reacted guardedly to the judgement saying that triple talaq is alien to Kashmir.