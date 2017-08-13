Subhash Desai offers to resign, CM says no

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an independent inquiry in Minister for Industries Subhash Desai's alleged corruption of land denotification and allottment, the minister on Saturday morning offered his resignation. Fadnavis, however, refused to accept his resignation.

State Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil termed Desai's offer as a "damage control exercise" by Shiv Sena. Leader of Opposition in legislative council Dhananjay Munde said the government has proved that it is a "corrupt government".

While the Assembly witnessed high drama over allegations against Desai and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, Fadnavis announced inquiries against both of them on the last day of the Assembly's monsoon session. While the Opposition insisted on resignations from both ministers, Fadnavis said there was no need for them to offer resignations.

On Saturday morning, Desai went to the CM's official residence and offered to resign. However, Fadnavis told Desai that since independent inquiry will take place, he will not accept the resignation.

Later in the day, Fadnavis also spoke to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as well.

According to Desai, since inquiry was instituted against him, it was not moral on his part to remain in the chair of a minister. He also said he will cooperate during the inquiry.

Criticizing Congress and NCP, Thackeray said that these corrupt parties have no right to criticize Sena since their scams, whether the irrigation scam or scams in cooperatives, have resulted in change of guards in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that even CM Fadnavis told him that there is no need for Desai to tender his resignation since the Opposition was leveling allegations with a political purpose.

On the other hand, Patil, while criticizing the Sena leader, said that Thackeray should look at the scams in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which is the most corrupt corporation in the country. He also reiterated his demand of Maheta's and Desai's resignations.