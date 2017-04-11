Structure in Gulmohar Park's playground demolished:SDMC to NGT

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has told the National Green Tribunal that it has demolished the structure meant for horticulture employees in a playground at South Delhi's Gulmohar Park.

The tribunal was hearing a plea of Gulmohar Park Journalists Colony Welfare Association seeking execution of NGT order directing demolition of the alleged structure, to be used as toilets and staff room for horticulture employees in a playground at South Delhi's Gulmohar Park.

The municipal body told a bench headed by Justice R S Rathore that the construction in the park has been knocked down by the municipal body and it would remove the debris within two weeks.

The Tribunal disposed of the plea noting that substantial compliance has been done by the SDMC.

"Counsel appearing for the applicant does not dispute the demolition of the structure concerned. However, he has submitted that debris of the structure and restitution of the area to its original form needs to be done.

"The Officer of the Municipal Corporation, present before us, undertakes to do the needful including removal of debris and restitution of the area in question within a period of two weeks from today.

"In view of the fact that substantial compliance has been done by the SDMC and the fact that the officer present before us shall immediately do the work of restitution of the area to its original form, we deem it just and proper to dispose of this execution application," the bench said.

The green panel also made it clear that in case any part of the order remains unexecuted by the SDMC, the officer concerned would be personally held responsible.

The Association had claimed that SDMC had started construction of a room in October 2014 in tot lot (playground for young children) area which would rob the residents of the open space and access to fresh air and recreation.

SDMC, however, had contended that construction of a room was necessary for storing horticulture equipment and machinery as existing 'kachha' structure was in a dilapidated condition.

The corporation also said that the park is a 'community park' and "the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 permits amenity structures for housing equipment room/toilet block/guard room in such community park".

However, the Tribunal, after perusing the layout plan of Delhi Development Authority, held that there is no mention of 'community park' except a reference to the open space or tot lot.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)