Strong winds brings tallest tricolour down

After struggling to keep the tallest tricolour of the country, fluttering 360 feet high at Attari on the Indo-Pakistan border in Amritsar against adverse weather conditions, the administration has decided to hoist the flag only after getting an expert opinion from the Home Ministry.

The 120 x 80 ft wide tricolour was hoisted on the Wagah border on March 5. However, gusty winds blowing at high velocities have been causing constant damage to the flag, which weighs 100 kg. The fabric of the flag had to be replaced a few times, and the wire supporting the flag pole also snapped a few times.

It has been replaced four times in the past one month. The flag had to be brought down again after it was damaged last week. "Frequently bringing the flag down for repair or replacing the torn fabric is not appropriate. It hurts people's sentiments. So, we have written to the Home Ministry to form a committee of experts," said Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha.

There are separate guidelines down under the Flag Code of India, 2010, which need to be adhered to while hoisting the flag. The flag, sized 120ft x 80 ft, was supplied by Mumbai-based The Flag Company. It was bought for over Rs 1 lakh, said officials.

The poll structure of the flag was designed with recommendations from IIT Mumbai , but strong winds were not taken into account, said officials.