Sterlite protests: TN government orders state pollution control board to shut down Vedanta's copper plant

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the state pollution control board to seal Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant in Tuticorin.

In Tuticorin, 13 people were killed when police opened fire on thousands of protesters demanding closure of Vedanta Group-run Sterlite Industries for allegedly polluting the area causing severe health problems for area residents, besides the depleting groundwater table.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking termination of the Sterlite Plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi and said that it would hear the matter after the vacation.

Hundreds of people were also injured during the protests to demand closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant.

The petition has termed as inadequate the compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed during the protest. It has sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the firing and Rs 25 lakh to those who were seriously injured in the police firing.

It has further sought restoration of internet services in the districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Seeking a court-monitored CBI probe, the plea has alleged that the state police would not be able to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incident due to the involvement of senior police officials.