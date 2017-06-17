Stay away from gunfight-sites for your safety, J&K police to

A day after two civilians fell to bullets near the site of an encounter between militants and security forces, authorities in Kashmir today appealed to the people to stay away from counter-insurgency operation sites.

"The people are appealed to stay away from counter- insurgency operation sites for their own safety," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, said in a statement here this evening.

Khan said that assembling at the encounter sites is fraught with "danger" as nobody can predict the "trajectory of a bullet and there is also a danger of bullet hitting people after ricocheting".

"People should remain away from such sites to ensure their safety. The loss of precious lives is very painful both for the Government as well as the deceased family," he said.

He appealed to the parents, community elders and prayer leaders to "counsel and advise" youth to stay away from counter-insurgency operation sites.

The appeal came just a day after two youth were killed and several others injured after people tried to obstruct an anti-militancy operation at Arwani village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Three militants including a top commander of the Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in the day-long encounter.

