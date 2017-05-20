Essel Group 90 years
States lose power, SC directs Centre to take hold of UG medical admissions

Picture for representational purpose
alt Kanchan Srivastava | Sat, 20 May 2017-07:25am , DNA

In a major setback, Maharashtra and all other states have lost their power to control deemed medical universities, in any way including admissions.

The apex court in its May 9 verdict has directed the Centre (Directorate of Health Services) to take hold of undergraduate admissions in all deemed medical universities across India from this year itself.

The bench headed by Dipak Mishra has also quashed the April 6 General Resolution (GR) issued by the Medical council of India and the central government. The GR had empowered the states to carry out admissions for the deemed medical institutions under their centralised admission process.

"Not the state, but Directorate of Health Services, GoI will now carry out undergraduate admissions in 10 deemed medical institutions in Maharashtra from this year onwards," Dr Pravin Shingare, Chief of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Maharashtra told DNA.

The DMER conducts medical admissions for UG and PG courses in the state and was in the process to hold admissions for deemed colleges.

The association of deemed medical universities has challenged the Centre's GR saying that they are pan India institutions approved by the University Grants Commission, a central body. Hence, states cannot conduct admissions for them. The MCI counsel and Attorney General who appeared on behalf of the government of India, submitted that they have no objection if the DHS does the job at the national level.

The DHS has been directed to hold two rounds of admissions for the same. If seats remain unfilled, the third round will be held by the state. The right to conduct the final round has been given to the institutes.

Deemed universities in Maharashtra have 1,800 MBBS and 950 PG seats altogether. The admissions in these universities across India were being conducted by their management till last year.

Kanchan Srivastava
Special Correspondent at DNA. Postgraduate in Biochemistry & Lucknow University alumnus. Worked at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow as Junior Research Fellow. Holds PG diploma in International Studies from Mumbai University. Recipient of Excellence in Journalism Award 2016 (English, Print) by Mantralay and Vidhimandal Journalists Association of Maharashtra, NBC Newsmakers Achievers Award 2015 for best journalist (English, print) and UNFPA-Laadli Media National Award in 2011 for best writing (Hindi, Print) on gender. issues. ​

 
