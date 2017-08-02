State tells Centre to help chase Blue Whale

The issue was raised in the state legislative assembly by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who said the suicide had sounded "warning bells".

The state government said on Tuesday that it would probe into the Blue Whale Challenge and co-ordinate with the Centre to curb it. The online suicide game was linked to the suicide of 14-year old Manpreet Sahans.

The issue was raised in the state legislative assembly by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who said the suicide had sounded "warning bells". He noted that the game had led to suicides by youngsters across the globe — as many as 130 in Russia — and called on the state government to ensure that the police nabbed Manpreet's "master" who controlled him through the game. Pawar urged the State to collaborate with the Centre to take action against the game, the server for which is hosted abroad.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds charge of the state Home department, admitted the issue was dangerous and said they would set up an inquiry committee.