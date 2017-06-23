Stand on Rajiv case convicts after talks: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said a stand on the demand for release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case could be taken only after due deliberations.

"Be it the Central or the State government, a stand can be taken (on this issue) only after talks," she said.

Recalling that mercy petitions to the President were turned down in this case, the commerce and industry minister said the demand seeking the release of the convicts involved dimensions like finer aspects of law and human rights.

The seven convicts include Nalini, Sriharan, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu and Robert Payas, who have completed over 25 years of incarceration.

While Payas had on June 21, petitioned the Tamil Nadu government seeking mercy killing, Perarivalan's mother has requested that her son be released on parole.

Talking to reporters here after participating in a meeting organised to discuss GST, Sitharaman assured that "AIIMS hospital will definitely be set up in Tamil Nadu, and the Union government would make an announcement on it soon."

