SSP Rajamarthandan suspended for revealing CID information

Assam Police has suspended CID SSP N Rajamarthandan for disclosing crucial information of an ongoing investigation on the Silapathar incident, in which an office of the AASU was attacked by a group.

"Rajamarthandan has violated service rules and also allegedly falsified documents. He has been put under immediate suspension and a criminal case has been registered, besides initiating departmental inquiry," Assam Police Director General Mukesh Sahay told

