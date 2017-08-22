Srijan scam: Arrested accused dies in Bihar govt hospital

Bihar's Rs 870 crore Srijan scam took a "Vyapam" turn with an arrested key accused dying at Bhagalpur's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), late on Sunday.

The accused, Mahesh Mandal, was the Bhagalpur District Welfare Department Accountant (naazir), who was arrested in connection with the scam on August 14, almost 10 days after the multi-crore scam involving fraudulent transfer of government funds by a Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited in the last 14 years, came to light.

"Mandal was suffering from multiple ailments including chronic kidney disease and Type II diabetes and required dialysis thrice a week. When his condition deteriorated on Sunday evening, he was brought to JLNMCH, where he breathed his last," said Bihar director general of police (DGP) P K Thakur.

Mandal's family members, however, have accused the government of negligence regarding his treatment. "We had already received approval for his dialysis from Bhagalpur court but the government officials dilly-dallied the matter as Mahesh wanted to become a witness and turn other important persons in," chorused his son Sonu and brother Dinesh Mandal.

The Opposition, too, cornered the government over Mandal's death, comparing the Srijan scam with "Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam ghotala". "It is the first death in the Srijan scam. The deceased was father of a very rich leader of Nitish's party," tweeted RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, while his son and leader of Opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, "…Mandal died in odd circumstances. Srijan is more wide-ranging than Vyapam."

The RJD, in fact, has threatened to undertake "Srijan ghotala yatra" if CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi do not step down for an impartial probe. They also disrupted the first day of the Monsoon session of the Bihar legislature on Monday. The Bihar government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

DGP Thakur said 18 persons were arrested in the 11 cases — nine in Bhagalpur and one each in Saharsa and Banka districts — lodged by Bihar police. "So far, the investigation has revealed an embezzlement of Rs 870.88 crore. At least 18 bank accounts have been frozen and half a dozen government officials suspended," Thakur summed up the probe till date.

He claimed the police had clues on the whereabouts of Rajni Priya and Amit Kumar, the NGO's functionaries after founder chairperson and Srijan scam "mastermind" Manorama Devi passed away earlier this year. "The NGO was registered in 1996 and started functioning at the block level in 2001. Some recovered documents point that their illegal activities commenced around 2003," he said, adding that Bihar police will continue the investigation till the CBI takes charge of the cases.