Spl care for pregnant women, children during disasters: Naveen

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said his government has adopted a zero casualty approach during disasters and stressed on special care for pregnant women, children, elderly persons and physically and mentally challenged during calamities.

"Special attention should be paid to the vulnerable population like pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged, children, widows and the elderly population during rescue and relief operation," Patnaik said while addressing a meeting of the state level committee on natural calamity here.

The chief minister claimed Odisha will be the first state in the country to make Early Warning System (EWS) operational soon.

"A large number of disaster risk reduction and capacity building initiatives have been undertaken to reduce the vulnerability of people to different disasters. We have adopted a zero casualty approach for all disasters," he said.

Stating that the people will be issued disaster warnings through siren alert towers in six coastal districts, Patnaik said this will help in saving lives and properties in during cyclones.

"The period from June to October is the crucial period and adequate measures in respect to early warning system, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, health and veterinary service must be put in place," he said.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service should also remain alert for immediate response, the chief minister said adding, sufficient food materials should be stored in vulnerable and inaccessible areas.

Patnaik said control rooms at districts and departments should be functional round-the-clock and prompt response should be there for search, rescue, first aid, clearance of relief lines, immediate repair and restoration of lifeline infrastructure, immediate repair and restoration of lost livelihoods must be ensured in the aftermath of any disaster.

