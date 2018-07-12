Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani, whose birthday is international forgiveness day, dies aged 99

Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission passed away on Thursday morning in Pune. He was 99 years old.

At 9.01 am today, on sacred Guruvaar day, our Beloved Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani passes on, from the seen to the unseen. Ever-loving, ever-giving, may he continue to bless us from the beyond," Sadhu Vaswani Mission said on Twitter

Dada Vaswani's birthday, which is on August 2, is celebrated as a Global Forgiveness Day. At 2 pm on this day, young and old alike, across continents, observe the 'Moment of Calm' by forgiving all those who have wronged them.

The guru would post inspirational messages on Twitter, with his last one being posted on June 18.

Suffering too comes to us as a gift from God. So how can suffering sting? — Dada J. P. Vaswani (@DadaJPVaswani) June 18, 2018

The Sadhu Vaswani organisation says it seeks to "bear witness to the truth that there is but One Life flowing in all-men, birds, animals, things, animate and inanimate."

Born in Hyderabad, Sindh (Pakistan) on August 2, 1918, Vaswani was a world-renowned spiritual leader known for promoting vegetarianism and animal rights. He is credited to have written over 150 self-help books. The spiritual leader spoke at numerous venues including the British House of Commons in London, the Global Forum of Spiritual Leaders in Oxford, the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, and the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders at the United Nations in New York.

He was the recipient of the 1998 U Thant Peace Award, given by the United Nations.

When he turned 99 last year, PM Narendra Modi had wished him with a video link. Apart from that, senior BJP leader LK Advani would also pay regular visits to the mission to seek blessings of Vaswani.

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the mission where he inaugurated the Sadhu Vaswani international school. During that program, the mission administrators had stated that they were planning 100th birthday celebration of Dada in the month of August.