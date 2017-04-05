SP leader Shivpal Yadav to meet CM Adityanath today

Samajwadi Party (SP) senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today the latter?s official residence 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow.

There are speculations regarding the meeting as the agenda is not revealed yet.

The UP Government on Tuesday waived off Rs. 30, 729 crore worth loan amount of the small and marginal farmers of the state.

Along with this, the government has also decided to forego Non-Performing Assets (NPA) worth Rs. 5,630 crore of eight lakh farmers.

The decision of waiving off loans will be benefitting 2 crore 15 lakh farmers of the state.

Recently, CM Adityanath visited to a cow shelter in Lucknow run by ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek Yadav and his wife Aparna Yadav who contested in the UP assembly elections as SP candidate from Lucknow seat and lost to the BJP?s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The Chief Minister walked around the shelter and fed cows, with both Prateek and Aparna by his side.

The visit also sparked new speculation about whether Aparna Yadav is growing closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The first Cabinet meeting of UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led government was held here yesterday.

The Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister took up several key issues including a loan waiver for farmers.

During the recent assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to waive off agricultural loans of farmers in the first Cabinet meeting after coming to power.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared at an election rally that he would ensure the BJP Government in its first Cabinet meeting takes decision to waive off the farmers' loan.

