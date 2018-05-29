Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, 3 days before normal date

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has formally confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has hit Kerala. This marks the formal onset of monsoon in the country. IMD has confirmed Skymet report which said monsoon has reached Kerala on Monday.

IMD in a press release said, " Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeastArabian Sea, Comorin – Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Thus the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, the 29th May 2018, 3 days ahead of its normal date.

According to IMD prediction, monsoon will reach Mumbai by June 6.

IMD came to the conclusion based on 'widespread rainfall occurred over Kerala, during the past 3-4 days. The 14 rainfall monitoring stations for Monsoon onset over Kerala have reported more than 60% rainfall from 25th May'.

"Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, some more parts of eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours", said IMD in their communique.