South west monsoon to advance in Bihar in next 3-4 days

"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of south west monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and the remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 3-4 days," said All India Weather Inference report issued by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi.

As per Patna Meteorological Centre bulletin, Bihar's

major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may also

witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or

thundershower tomorrow.

Gaya was the hottest place at 39.1 degrees Celsius in

the state followed by Bhagalpur at 38.9 degrees Celsius, Patna

at 37.7 DC and Purnea at 36.0 DC, the bulletin said and added

that the state capital recorded 36.8 degree Celsius yesterday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places

in the state in the past 24 hours.

Patna and Gaya received 0.8 mm and 1.0 mm of rainfall

respectively in the past 24 hours (between 8:30 am on Friday

to Saturday's 8:30 am).

Jehanabad, Simri Bakhtiyarpur received five cm rain

each, while Koilwar and Makhdumpur recorded three cm rainfall,

and Banka, Barhara and Bhore witnessed two cm rain each, it

said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)