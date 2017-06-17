South west monsoon to advance in Bihar in next 3-4 days

"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of south west monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and the remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 3-4 days," said All India Weather Inference report issued by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi.
As per Patna Meteorological Centre bulletin, Bihar's
major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may also
witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or
thundershower tomorrow.
Gaya was the hottest place at 39.1 degrees Celsius in
the state followed by Bhagalpur at 38.9 degrees Celsius, Patna
at 37.7 DC and Purnea at 36.0 DC, the bulletin said and added
that the state capital recorded 36.8 degree Celsius yesterday.
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places
in the state in the past 24 hours.
Patna and Gaya received 0.8 mm and 1.0 mm of rainfall
respectively in the past 24 hours (between 8:30 am on Friday
to Saturday's 8:30 am).
Jehanabad, Simri Bakhtiyarpur received five cm rain
each, while Koilwar and Makhdumpur recorded three cm rainfall,
and Banka, Barhara and Bhore witnessed two cm rain each, it
said.
