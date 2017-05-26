Sons of the soil help transform India

Union MoS for Telecommunications and Railways Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the Tarang Sanchar portal recently launched by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited empowers the common man to know about radiation from nearby telecom towers. Dwelling on future plans of his other portfolio, Railways, he rued that the expansion of the rail network had not kept pace with growth in number of passengers.

“This is one big challenge we want to overcome, followed by running goods trains as per a timetable by 2020. A pilot project to ensure freight trains run on time is already on,” he said.

Sinha was speaking at the inaugural session of Transform India Conclave and Awards held at Hyatt Regency here on Thursday. Organised by Zee Media Limited, the mega event was held to honour game-changers from different fields who have brought about positive impact through innovative service towards the society.

In his address, Union MoS for Electronics and IT and Law and Justice PP Choudhary said digital mode of payment was more secure than credit and debit cards, and cash payments.

Elaborating, the minister said while the users’ concern of personal data being stolen was understandable, the government was working on firewalling the database. “I would like to share with the countrymen that making digital payments cut down the risk involved in cards and cash and this fear should not stop them from making optimum use of digitised options because of this fear,” he said. He added that the Narendra Modi government was also putting in place a system of incentives to promote digital payments.

Among the awardees were the Sikkim government for being the cleanest state in the country, Husk Power Systems for sustainable power solution, NGO Armman, NPO Ek Jut and badminton star Pullela Gopichand. Visibly elated, Dr Prashant Tripathi, founder of Ek Jut, which focuses on maternal and child health in states like Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, said “We have brought down neonatal mortality rate considerably by adopting participatory learning and action approach. Our next goal is to combat malnutrition, violence against women and empowering teenagers.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha, CEO and founder of Husk Power Systems said that his company aims to provide 24 hours electricity supply to the nation in coming years. “Till now we have lit up states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh using solar by day and husk by night,” he informed.

Gopichand was honoured for producing star players from his badminton academy while Dr Aparna Hegde of Armman was conferred the award for her work in maternity care, and pre- and post-natal health.

In his address to the participants of the conclave, Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO, DNA and Regional Zee channels, applauded BSNL for being the glue that binds the country. Appreciating the government’s vision of Digital India, he stated that the 2019 polls will be fought on digital platform instead of television and print media. Congratulating the winners, he also announced that the awards will be carried forward next year as well to honour the sons of soil for their hard work.