Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs to mark conclusion of Budget Session

Congress President looked in good health according to MPs who attended the dinner.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi tonight hosted a dinner for senior party leaders and MPs to mark the conclusion of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, party leaders in both the houses Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad, former minister AK Antony, P Chidambaram and deputy floor leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma sat at the high table with Gandhi.

Also present during the dinner at the MPs' canteen of Parliament House complex were Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi's political adviser; Congress general secretaries and in charges including party's media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala. The MPs who attended the dinner said Sonia Gandhi was in a cheerful mood and looked healthy. This is the first informal gathering of Congress leaders Gandhi hosted since she fell ill last August during her Varanasi road show.

She recently returned from abroad after her medical treatment.