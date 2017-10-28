Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised plenty of rest

The Congress president was admitted on Friday following a stomach upset

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday recovered from an upset stomach and was discharged from New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

According to the hospital, the Congress president was admitted on Friday, October 27 at 5 pm after she complained of a stomachache in Himachal Pradesh. She was kept under observation for 24 hours and discharged at 4 pm on Saturday.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) , Sir Ganga Ram Hospital , " Mrs Gandhi has recovered from upset stomach and has been discharged today at 4 pm . Her condition at the time of discharge was stable and she has been advised rest."

Earlier on Friday, Congress vice-president shared a tweet, saying that his mother was fine.