Some professors heckled our members, alleges JNUSU; registers

A police complaint registered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union at Vasant Kunj North police station alleged that some professors manhandled and heckled some of their members.

Names of professors Atul Kumar Johri and Ashwani Kumar Mohapatra was also mentioned in the complaint.

However, Mohapatra, rejected the allegations as "baseless".

"It is unethical and illegal to video-record the AC meeting. The allegations of students are baseless. I tried to stop them from taking my pictures as they were taking it every time when I stood up to speak.

"The students were trying to obstruct the meeting. So we demanded the VC take disciplinary action against the students, or I will stay away from attending the meetings," he told

