Some people are allergic to Lord Ram's name, says Yogi Adityanath

Some people are "allergic" to the name of Lord Ram and they should take a lesson from Indonesia, an Islamic nation "proud of the traditions" of the deity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Adityanath was speaking during the budget discussion at the Legislative Council, where alleged that Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Ram, had been discriminated against. "Our government has started renovation of ghats there. We are going to make a Ram Museum there. We have also decided to connect Ayodhya with Sitamadhi with a four-lane road under Ramayan circuit," he said. In present times, Uttar Pradesh does not need socialism (samajwadi), but nationalism (rashtrawad), he asserted. "Equality is sign of rashtrawad."

The chief minister said the BJP government is working towards development without discrimination on the basis of religion or caste. "Some persons have allergy with the name of Lord Ram despite the fact that after death 'Ram naam satya' is chanted. But then also they say why take name of Ayodhya. "You go to the Muslim country, Indonesia, and see that they are proud of the traditions of Ram. Those who have allergy with name of Ram should take a lesson from them," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party claims to follow the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia. "His name also has Ram. But instead of feeling proud of the traditions of Ram, they feel ashamed." During the chief minister's speech, the entire opposition including SP, Congress and BSP were not present in the House. In their absence, Appropriation and other Bills were unanimously passed in the House.