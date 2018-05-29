Soldier, civilian dead in Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Amid Ramzan ceasefire, terrorists launched two deadly attacks on the army leaving two persons, including a soldier, dead and three others injured in the twin districts of sensitive South Kashmir on Sunday night.

The first attack occurred late on Sunday when terrorists attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Riffles (RR) at Kakapora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

An army jawan and civilian were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital where doctors declared them dead. The slain army soldier has been identified as Sepoy Vikram Singh. The slain civilian has been identified as cab driver Bilal Ahmad Ganai.

"In a cowardly and provocative act of terror, terrorists carried out a standoff attack on Kakapora army camp. One soldier was martyred. Retaliatory action is ongoing", said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.

Even before the dust could settle down on the Kakapora attack, militants detonated an improvised explosive device, injuring three soldiers at Turkwangan Road near Zainpora in Shopian district.

Police said militants had planted an IED near the water tank which was set off early morning when an Army vehicle was routinely passing through the area. "The vehicle suffered the damages due to the blast and three jawans suffered injuries who were subsequently removed to hospital for medical attention", said a police spokesman.

Police said militants after triggering the blast escaped from the spot. Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately rushed to the spot which detected another live IED at the site.

"The sanitisation of the area is underway to clear the track for vehicular movement. Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation is going on," said a police spokesman.

The attack comes at a time when security forces have suspended their operations after centre announced the ceasefire for the holy month of Ramzan.

However, militants have showed contempt to the Ramzan ceasefire by killing civilians, attacking the security forces, looting weapons and robbing banks in the Kashmir valley.

On the first day of ceasefire on May 17, a civilian was tortured to death by Lashkar-e-Tioba militants in Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. On the same day, militants snatched three rifles from a police guard post at Dalgate area in the heart of Srinagar.

On May 18, suspected militants barged into the J&K Bank branch at Qaimoh in Kulgam district of South Kashmir and looted Rs 3.28 lakh in broad day light. Police sources said two armed militants stormed the bank and looted the money on gunpoint before escaping from the scene.

On the night of May 17 militants attacked the patrol of 13 Rashtriya Riffles but there was no loss of life or injuries. On Mat, 23, militants lobbed a grenade at Gorwian chowk at Bijbhera injuring 10 people including 10 year old boy.

Militants carried out three grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours of May 24. Three cops and a civilian were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a busy Bus Stand in Jammu on Thursday night.

Five militants were killed while trying to infiltrate on Saturday. A 38 year old man was slaughtered in front of his wife and 10 year old son on Thursday night.