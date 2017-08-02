Sohrabuddin encounter case: A decade-long wait

Since his bail in May 2014, the SOG IG had been regularly moving from Jaipur to Mumbai for the hearings in the matter

After a wait that spanned nearly a decade, IG of Special Operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police Dinesh MN was acquitted on Tuesday by the special CBI court in the alleged fake encounter of Sohra-buddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati.

Since his bail in May 2014, the SOG IG had been regularly moving from Jaipur to Mumbai for the hearings in the matter. Dinesh was arrested in may 2007 following which the then BJP state government had sprung to action and registering discontent at the arrest of Dinesh, who was then Superintendent of Police of Udaipur district.

He was arrested and put behind bars at Navi Mumbai Jail for seven years and given a bail in May 2014. After getting bail, Dinesh was kept under “Awaiting Posting Orders” category for a fortnight after which he was given a sedate posting for a year.