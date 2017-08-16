Sohail Mahmood takes charge as Pakistan High Commissioner to India

Pakistan's High Commissioner- designate Sohail Mahmood today arrived in India.

"He has taken charge at the High Commission here. He arrived in Delhi early morning," an official spokesperson of the High Commission said. Mahmood is likely to present his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind soon. One of the senior-most officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service, he succeeds career diplomat Abdul Basit, who served as that country's envoy for four years.

Prior to this, Mahmood served as Pakistan's ambassador in Turkey. Mahmood is a career diplomat, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1985. His first posting abroad was in Pakistan Embassy Ankara where he served as the Second Secretary from 1991-1994. He has wide experience in the diplomatic service having served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington and New York.

Mahmood served as the Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand from 2009-2013. He holds master's degrees in History from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York.