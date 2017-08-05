Slain LeT ultras linked to al Qaeda

In audio message recorded before being killed, terrorists said they were associated with the outfit

Slain Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Abu Dujana and terrorist Arif Nabi Dar, who were killed in a gunfight in Hakripora village on Tuesday, were associated with Zakir Musa-led al Qaeda-affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind.

In a 3.16 minute audio message recorded minutes before their killing, Arif declared that they were associated with al Qaeda and asked people not to unfurl the Pakistan flag and observe hartal after their death.

"No Pakistan flag should be unfurled at my jinaza (funeral prayers). Only the flag of Tawheed (monotheism — Oneness of Allah in Islam) should be unfurled at my jinaza. I should be buried beside Abbas bhai. Dujana bhai should not be left alone and given away (to forces). I ask my parents to pray for me and remain steadfast," said Arif.

Dujana, on this occasion, said he was not afraid of death and was in fact praying for 'martyrdom'.

"I am not tense. I am happy that Allah has accepted my wish of martyrdom. I want to tell people that we came here (to the hideout) at 10.30 am on our own. We were not invited by anyone. The household should not be touched or harmed. We request you to help this family. In the end I want to appeal people not to observe hartal. I do not want people should suffer because of me," he said.

On July 27, radical commander Zakir Musa was named the Ameer (chief) of the Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind in Kashmir. The outfit also named Abu Dujana as deputy.