Slain GJM men's families vow to carry on fight for Gorkhaland

Family members of those alleged to have been killed in clashes with police might have lost their sole bread winners, but they vowed to continue their fight for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Family members of Sunil Rai (23), Mahesh Gurung (25) and Bimal Shashanker (28) alleged that the three were killed during clashes with police on Saturday.

The police, however, confirmed the death of only one person but did not identify him nor gave the reason for his death.

"Is it wrong to fight for your own right? Gorkhaland is our right and we will have it. His death will inspire other youths. We can starve but will continue our fight," Sunil's uncle, Aita Singh Thani told

