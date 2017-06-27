Slain gangster's family demands CBI probe into encounter

The family members of slain gangster Anandpal Singh today refused to take his body, demanding a CBI into his encounter killing on Saturday night.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Ratangarh (Churu) Hospital.

A large number of people gathered at Singh's hometown, Sanvrad in Didwana of Nagaur district, to console the family members and demanded a CBI inquiry into the encounter which took place at a village in Churu district.

"The family has not accepted the body so far. Their main demand is a CBI inquiry into the encounter," Nagaur Superintendent of Police Paris Anil Deshmukh told

