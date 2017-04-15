S.Korea military says suspects N.Korea paraded new ICBMs

South Korea's military said it believed missiles displayed in a North Korean military parade on the anniversary of its state founder Kim Il Sung included new types of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, attended the parade in the capital, Pyongyang, as a series of missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and rockets were on display, amid questions about U.S. plans for the country and concerns about a possible sixth nuclear test.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)