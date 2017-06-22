Bihar: Six persons get life sentence for kidnapping, murdering a JD(U) leader

A Sheikhpura court awarded life sentence to six persons for kidnapping and murder of a local JD(U) leader in October 2015. Besides this they were also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000.

A Sheikhpura court on Thursday awarded life sentence to six persons for kidnapping and murder of a local JD(U) leader in October 2015.

Sessions Judge Alok Kumar Pandey held all the six accused guilty of murdering the local JD(U) leader Sanjit Kumar and awarded them to life sentence. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 17,000 on each of them.

Kumar was a resident of Vrindavan village of the district.

Public prosecutor Uday Narayan Sinha said that the convicts had killed Sanjit Kumar by severing his head after kidnapping him on October 22, 2015. Later, police had recovered the deceased's severed head and torso from the jungles falling under Sikandra police station of neighbouring Jamui district.

Sheikhpura JD(U) district president Arjun Prasad said though Sanjit Kumar did not hold any post in the party organisation, he was an important party leader in the district.