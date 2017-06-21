Six members of a gang held for abducting bizman for ransom

Six members of a gang were today arrested from the city for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for ransom, a top police official said today.

The prime accused arrested in the case- Telikunta Bikshapathi (42)-- a former Maoist from Warangal district, was also involved in seven other offences, including two murders, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said here today.

According to police, he had worked as a Dalam member of

Karimnagar (T'gana), Jun 21

