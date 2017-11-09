Situation will become uncontrollable if Article 370 gets repealed: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become uncontrollable if Article 370 gets repealed.

The former chief minister further said that Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, can never be revoked.

Article 370 of the Constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in October, state Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said that Article 370 has caused harm to Jammu and Kashmir and called for abrogation of the provision.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea demanding revocation of Article 35A, which allows the state legislature to define "permanent residents".